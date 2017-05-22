Gary Bollan praises Forfar’s convincing win

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Bollan heaped praise on his players for the style in which they secured promotion to Scottish League 1.

Forfar swept aside Peterhead, scoring seven goals over the two ties and five away from home at Balmoor at the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Bollan said: “It was convincing in the end. We knew we were coming up for a hard game today and I thought the players were from minute one were outstanding.”

Bollan’s side got the second leg off to a perfect start with a goal from Lewis Milne in the first five minutes.

“It makes it a bit easier scoring the goal so early,” he said. “It puts a lot of pressure on Peterhead.

“I thought throughtout the game at times when we cut them open we looked a real threat, although Peterhead had a fair bit of the ball and chances of their own.

“I felt that deservedly we won the game, but we didn’t expect it to be as convincing as it was.

“At times when it’s two or three, if Peterhead get a goal not long after we score our second it puts us under a bit of pressure, but we managed to kick on and get the third and the fourth which made things a lot easier.

“I’m not usually that emotional, but emotions are sort of getting on top of me at the minute.

“It’s a moment that I’ll savour because we should have had the league won weeks ago.

“That was a massive disappointment, but these lads were determined that that disappointment wasn’t going to affect them and that was shown today.

“People questioned our character, but I didn’t question their character. I knew they had it in them.”