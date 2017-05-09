Gary Bollan left speechless after Forfar Athletic lose title race to Arbroath

Gary Bollan was lost for words after Forfar Athletic lost out on the League Two rivals to Arbroath.

Despite Arbroath dropping points, the Loons lost 4-2 to Annan Athletic and will now face them again in the play-off semi final this week.

The manager lamented his side’s poor performance as they went 3-0 down but feels they should have been ahead beforehand.

Bollan said: “I’m lost for words, I think emotions have got the better of me. It’s a really hard one to take after being as far ahead at the top of the table for as long as we were.

“The first half performance cost us, we defended poorly and should have been ahead before we were behind.”

Bollan was disappointed after Marc Scott appeared to be fouled inside the box with the winger booked for diving.

He believes if they were awarded that and scored, they would have had a great chance of lifting the title with Arbroath drawing at that point.

He continued: “I don’t think it was nerves, you would count on Jim Lister scoring and that settles it if you go one up. We managed to get ourselves back in the game at 3-2 and thought we might have had a shout of a penalty when Marc Scott went down with 10 minutes left. I’ve not saying we would have scored it but we would have had a good chance.

If we got it and scored I would have fancied our chances because it was waves and waves of attack, we were pressing the Annan goal but we just couldn’t get level.”

Despite losing out on the title, Bollan remained positive with the chance for promotion remaining as they take on Annan in the semi final of the play offs and should they get through that, they will face Montrose or Peterhead.

He added: “We’re all hurting but at least we’ve got another opportunity. As much as we’re disappointed, I think we’ve got to get ourselves up, we’ve got to come out fighting on Wednesday at Annan. I’m sure the players will do that.”