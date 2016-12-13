Gary Bollan laments bad start as Forfar lose second derby to Arbroath

Gary Bollan was disappointed with his side’s failure to turn up in the first half as they fell to an 85th minute winner in their latest Angus derby.

The Loons’ lead at the top of League Two was reduced to two points and the manager hopes his side can pick themselves up ahead of their clash with Annan on Tuesday evening.

Bollan reckons his side should have defended set pieces better with a free kick their downfall in the end.

He said: “I think in the first half we didn’t perform well enough, that was the big let-down. In the second half, we weren’t great, we were marginally better, we passed the ball and created a couple of opportunities and got ourselves in to good areas.

“The way we lost the game, we’ve got to defend set pieces better, we’ve got to pick up in the box and we never done that today and it’s cost us. You saw at the end with Eoghan’s shot, we didn’t get the breaks and you’ve got to be lucky sometimes.

“I think where we lost the game was the first half because we had too many players in the first half who didn’t turn up.”

Bollan reckons games such as Saturday’s are vital to the Loons’ title charge and if they want to win silverware they need to battle their way through them.

“We came out after half time and looked better, I think in the first couple of minutes we created more than what we had in the first half so it was an improvement there but if you want to win leagues, it’s games like that that you need to roll your sleeves up and grind things out.

“If the game had finished 0-0 and we had a point, we would have been happy and looked forward to Tuesday but we haven’t, we lost all three.”