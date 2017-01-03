Gary Bollan delighted by never-say-die Forfar Athletic

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Bollan hailed his players’ resilience as their never-say-die attitude earned them a crucial point against Elgin City.

The Loons had to fight back from 2-1 down and the sending off of team captain Stuart Malcolm to draw against the Highlanders and maintain their seven-point lead at the top of League Two.

Bollan was over the moon with the squad’s resolve as they again pushed and pressed right to the death.

He said: “I think it’s a good point in the circumstances. We started the game well enough and weathered the storm for the first five minutes or so, then I felt we got on top and scored a good goal.

“We could have went further ahead with the one that’s pinged back off the post, it’s a bit of pinball wizard in the box but unfortunately it didn’t go in.

“We need to keep it tight for the next five minutes then we just play too much football in their final third, they counter and score.

“I’ve not seen the video yet but the players feel hard done by at the second goal, they’re saying Grant Adam was being fouled with his jersey being pulled and he couldn’t get up to the ball.

“The build-up to that corner was disappointing anyway, it’s unnecessary.

“Second half we’re down to 10 men, we’re up against it but great credit to the guys they show their resilience, get forward and score a goal.

“We’ve come from behind with 10 men and we looked dangerous on the counter, we could have had more. We had some near misses.”

The gaffer was thrilled to see defender Michael Travis return from a year out due to injury, the centre half coming on to fill in for the dismissed Malcolm.

Bollan said he was delighted with Travis’ input and said his performance showed just how important a player Michael will be in the second half of the season.

Gary added: “I thought Michael Travis was fantastic when he went on and it goes to show, that a fit Michael Travis is a fantastic asset for us.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get him back and I’m over the moon for the lad himself.”

Club officials and players would like to put on record their thanks to the around 100 supporters who made the 220 mile round trip by coach and car to support the side at Elgin yesterday.

Certainly the lack of traffic in and around the Granite City made the journey a more pleasant experience.

Thankfully the fans were also rewarded with another never say die performance.