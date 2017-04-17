Gary Bollan blasts Forfar Athletic players for making League Two title push even harder

Gary Bollan was furious after Forfar Athletic shot themselves in the foot yet again on Saturday.

The Loons lost 1-0 to Angus rivals Montrose after a goalkeeping error allowed Chris Templeman to score from 30 yards after just seven minutes.

Forfar remain top of League Two despite that defeat though as second-placed Arbroath also tasted defeat at home to Edinburgh City.

And Bollan said seeing the Lichties lose to City left a nasty taste in his mouth because his side could’ve been four points clear in the title race.

He said: “We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. You see that goal, it’s avoidable. Grant makes a mess of his clearance and we’re a goal down.

“Then it’s wave and wave of attacks for us but we couldn’t get on the end of them. But to lose a goal so early in the game, such as we did, then not manage to get us back in the game is disappointing.

“The goal puts us under pressure but I thought we’d started the game well. It’s only seven or eight minutes in but I thought the goal was against the run of play. The game was just beginning to settle down.

“To be fair it’s a fantastic finish but it’s these mistakes we need to cut out so we can get over the line. It’s happening every week.

“Seeing Arbroath get beat makes it a bit harder to take that we didn’t get anything from the game. We could’ve been four points clear but it changes nothing, we’ve just got to get on with it.”

Forfar host Clyde this weekend with the Bully Wee enjoying an up-turn in fortune recently.

Two wins on the bounce have them in eighth place and three points clear of the bottom, and they’re sure to prove a tough test for Forfar in their pursuit of glory.