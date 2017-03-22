Friends and fans gather at Forfar Athletic to celebrate Martyn Fotheringham's decade of service

Martyn Fotheringham was rewarded with his testimonial last night and the Forfar Athletic midfielder hailed the "brilliant" occasion.

A decent crowd appeared at a chilly Station Park to support Foxy after an incredible 10 years at the club, including several former teammates and friends, some of whom appeared on the bench for the Loons.

Ex-Forfar players Paul Watson, Iain Campbell, Mark Baxter and Charlie King were the special guests with all four making an appearance at one point or another in the second half.

And Martyn was delighted to get a chance to play alongside his pals again.

He said: "It was a great occasion that's been a long time in the planning. It was a good turnout on a cold night.

"It was good to see some of my mates get a game in the second half. Everybody wants to play football with their mates so it was good to get a chance to do that one last time.

"It was a brilliant occasion, it's been a really really good night."

Foxy was presented with awards before the game from both sides and his family as the teams lined up, with the fans also showing their appreciation for the midfielder.

Both sides had chances to score early on - Faissal El Bakhtaoui was denied by Grant Adam while Josh Peters’ couldn’t divert a Marc Scott cross past Mitchell.

The main man of the evening almost got that dream testimonial goal in the 18th minute, when a trademark free kick had to be beaten away by Mitchell at his near post.

Dundee took the lead on the half hour mark when Danny Williams lashed home however the scores were level four minutes later, Fotheringham and Marc Scott combining to set up Peters and he rolled the ball past Mitchell before netting.

At half time Campbell came on to replace Andy Munro in the first special appearance of the night.

Dundee went back in front with two quick strikes within the first 10 minutes of the second half as El Bakhtaoui fired home two impressive goals following his spectacular weekend effort.

The game petered out with both sides making substitutions, with Watson, Baxter and King all appearing from the bench in the last half hour.

Fotheringham himself was substituted with minutes left to allow him to receive a massive round of applause as he left the field.

All in all it was a fantastic night to reward Foxy for his remarkable decade of service to the Station Park outfit.

The game finished 3-1 to Dundee, but it was never about the score on a night dedicated to one man and his incredible tenure at the club.