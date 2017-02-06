Forfar win Angus derby

Josh Peters’ first-half goal was enough to seal all three points for the Loons in a hard Angus derby as they edged 11 points ahead of Arbroath.

Both sides struggled with the terrible weather conditions as chances were few and far between, but Peters bundled the ball home just after the half hour mark to grab Forfar’s first Angus derby victory this season.

Gary Bollan made two changes to the team that defeated Cowdenbeath with debutant Chris McLaughlin and Gavin Swankie replacing Andy Munro and Marc Scott.

Danny Denholm had the first real chance of the game when he rose to meet a Swankie cross but could only head over in the fifth minute.

Arbroath felt they had a penalty shout shortly after when Thomas O’Brien and Steven Doris fell inside the box, however referee John McKendrick waved away appeals.

Denholm fired wide with former Loon Bryan Hodge doing the same for the hosts just before the half hour mark.

Forfar took the lead after 33 minutes, a free kick sent down the right found Denholm; his cross found Swankie who laid it off for Josh Peters to tap in.

Swankie had his own effort tipped over with a fierce strike from the edge of the box shortly before half time.

Eddie Ferns went close for the hosts early on in the second half but could only fire straight at Grant Adam. Doris was next to go close in the 55th minute but a counter attack led Peters nipping past the defence before seeing his shot go inches past the post with Ricky Gnomes beaten.

With 20 minutes remaining, former Arbroath defender Michael Travis nodded over the bar before Litchies sub Donald McCallum saw his effort blocked by a resolute defence.

The 1-0 results mean Forfar are now 11 points ahead of Arbroath in the league.