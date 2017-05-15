Forfar “get what they deserve” in play-offs

Forfar Athletic player Martyn Fotheringham declared his team’s triumph over Annan across two legs in the Scottish League One play-offs as “what we deserve after the season we’ve had”.

Forfar set up a tie with Peterhead in the play-off final with a convincing 6-3 aggregate win over Annan.

Fotheringham said the team were “back to playing the style of football we know we can” on the day.

He added: “It was three, but it should have been five or six easily.

“We knew Annan were going to come at us in the second half because they’re not going to go out of the play-offsa without a fight and they went quite direct.

“The only disappointment was that we gave them the goal so early and it gave them more encouragement but we snuffed that out.

“Once we got used to the long balls we dealt with it and again we could have picked them off two or three times on the break.”

He asserts that the goal did not make them nervous. “We have conceded a few daft goals this season and that’s why we’re in these play-offs,” he said. “But after we settled our heads and got composure on the ball we could have, like I said, scored two or three more and that would have been a fairer reflection of the game.”

“There have been stages this season where we have showed good character.

“There’s eight other teams in the league that would kill to be in the position we’re in just now, going into a play-off final so it’s up to us to channel that the right way.”

Discussing the upcoming tie against Peterhead, he said: “They’ve got boys that can win a game. Peterhead shouldn’t be in that position, they’re a right good side.”