Forfar Farmington starlet Robyn Smith wants to continue winning run

Attacker Robyn Smith has praised her teammates’ efforts in their opening three games and hopes Forfar Farmington can continue their unbeaten run as they return to league action this weekend.

The side top the Scottish Women’s Premier League’s second tier with wins against East Fife, Jeanfield Swifts and Motherwell.

Smith believes that the side have started the season in fantastic fashion with the squad gelling almost perfectly however she confessed that they still have areas to finesse.

She said: “The team’s performance has been great so far, we came into pre-season knowing it wouldn’t be easy in this league.

“We have put in a lot of effort and changed things up which is already paying off. We know we need to work on areas but overall I think we can be pleased with how things are going so far.

“I think everyone’s settled in well, we are a friendly bunch really so I think it’s easy for the new ones coming in to settle quickly.”

The forward is pleased with her contribution so far with two goals and an assist, however Smith admits she has no targets to aim for as long as the team keep their good scoring run going after almost equalling their league goals tally from last season already.

She said: “I don’t have a target as such, I’ll just be happy to see the team scoring and hopefully I can contribute with a couple more.

“I think my performances have been good, I feel the fittest I’ve ever been and think that I’ve taken a lot on board over pre-season that’s helped improve my performance.

“To have already scored twice has given me a boost as I don’t score many but there are still plenty of things I can improve on and I’ll continue to improve on them as the season progresses.”

The side travel to face Glasgow Girls who are also unbeaten in their opening three games and the 23-year-old believes they can walk away from what will be a tough clash with all three points.

She added: “If we work together like we know we can it will be difficult for teams to beat us this season however we will go to Glasgow Girls this weekend knowing it won’t be easy and hopefully we will come away with all three points.”