Forfar Farmington begin recruitment for SWPL2

Forfar Farmington have announced their first three signings for 2017 as they prepare for life in SWPL2.

Last week they revealed the signings of defender Alison Debio, Lynsey Tugman and goalkeeper Chantelle McKay.

Debio, 19, joins Mark Nisbet’s side from Cumbernauld Colts after starting her career at Falkirk before moving on to Stenhousemuir and Glasgow City.

Tugman, 22, had spent some time on trial at the club prior to signing with experience at Tayside Ladies as well as playing football for her university.

Goalkeeper McKay, 20, moves having spent the last four years at Tayside Ladies, with her youth career also spent at Dundee United.

McKay will be hoping that she can challenge both Fiona McNicoll and Hannah Dryden for the number one shirt.

The side will begin their season on February 19 in the SWPL Cup when they will face an SWPL1 club before a three week break until their first league game.