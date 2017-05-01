Forfar drop to second place

Forfar Athletic suffered a massive blow in their hopes to win the League Two title with a 1-1 draw away to a 10 man Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

After leading the league for 34 games, Danny Denholm’s equaliser was not enough to save the Loons from dropping to second following Arbroath’s victory at Elgin.

Michael Travis’ suspension meant Gary Bollan was forced into one change from the 3-0 win over Clyde the previous week with Andy Munro replacing the defender.

Lewis Milne had the first chance of the game; firing a free-kick over the bar in the second minute. At the other end Robbie Buchanan could only send his header off target after rising to meet Jamie Pyper’s cross.

David Cox and Milne were the next to try their luck for the Loons, however neither of the duo could find the target with their efforts.

Cowdenbeath came close again shortly before half-time; Fraser Mullen’s free-kick was met by Kris Renton but the striker couldn’t keep his header down.

The hosts took the lead just 60 seconds after the restart when Buchanan volleyed past Adam from the edge of the box.

They were dealt a blow seven minutes later when Shaun Rutherford was shown a straight red after a late challenge on David Cox with neither team covering themselves in glory following the challenge.

Forfar did equalise four minutes later; a ball into the box was cleared only as far as Jim Lister and he juggled it before backheeling the ball to Danny Denholm who rifled low into the net.

In order for the Loons to win the league they must win while hoping Arbroath drop points. Forfar can also lift the title if they draw and Arbroath lose, however Arbroath must lose by six goals for this to be possible.