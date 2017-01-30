Forfar come from behind to secure win... again

Forfar Athletic came from behind for the seventh time in 10 games as they defeated bottom of the table Cowdenbeath.

After going into half time trailing to a Dale Carrick header, goals from Josh Peters and former Blue Brazil duo Thomas O’Brien and Lewis Milne meant the Loons kept their eight point lead at the top of the league.

There was one enforced change from last week’s win at Edinburgh City, with the suspended Gavin Swankie replaced by Marc Scott.

The first half was a drab affair for both sides, with the only clear cut chances coming in a seven minute spell early in the first half.

In the tenth minute, David Cox out-muscled Jamie Pyper to race on to Michael Travis’ clearance and the strong attacker made his way into the box only to drag his effort inches past the post with David McGurn beaten.

The visitors took the lead five minutes later; Dean Brett’s cross was knocked back in to the danger zone by Lewis Moore for fellow loanee Dale Carrick to nod home.

They could have been further ahead 60 seconds later when Fraser Mullen’s long range strike stung the fingertips of Grant Adam.

With fans keen for a better half, their hopes were delayed when it was announced referee Colin Steven was unable to officaite and had to wait on a replacement official to head through from Kirriemuir.

The delay seemed to help Forfar as just eight minutes into the second half they were level through Josh Peters.

Grant Adam made two saves in quick succession from Moore and Carrick and as the Loons made a counter attack, Peters’ miss hit cross flew in after deceiving McGurn.

In the 64th minute Kyle Miller forced another save from Adam with a long range effort, however four minutes later former Cowdenbeath player Thomas O’Brien put Forfar ahead; nodding home from a Lewis Milne corner.

And with 12 minutes left Milne sealed the win with another goal; a 25-yard rocket that went flying past McGurn for the three points.