Forfar coach named January’s League Two Manager of the Month

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Bollan has been named the Ladbroles League Two Manager of the Month for January.

Bollan has dedicated the award to the club’s volunteers and staff as they close in on glory in the league, going 11 points clear of second placed Arbroath at the weekend.

The Sky Blues boss scooped the prize for the third time this season following three wins and two draws last month.

But despite the spotlight often falling on his hard work, Bollan insists others deserve a slice of the credit too.

He said: “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t nice to win this award multiple times this season, but there’s a lot of hard work goes on in the background beyond me.

“I couldn’t do it on my own and it’s a whole effort by the club. Myself, the backroom team, the physios and the board of directors have put everything in place to help me build a quality squad and the volunteers at the club have been sensational.

“They put in so much work and effort behind the scenes and they raise a lot of the money that comes in and help us to budget for the season. We try and repay them by winning games.

“There’s a lot of unsung heroes at our club. The other week I was at a function and it was the first time I’d met a lot of the volunteers. I wasn’t entirely aware of the tireless commitment, but now I am aware it’s fair to say they do a brilliant job in bringing money into the club, which, from a playing and management point of view, shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

It might seem like Forfar are closing in on promotion, but stepping up to Ladbrokes League One or managing at a higher level couldn’t be further from Bollan’s thoughts at the moment.

He added: “I’m not thinking about promotion at all. The only thing I’ve got my eye on at the minute is our game on Saturday and that’s the most important thing for me.

“My mind isn’t on anything else at all, and the players aren’t either. There are still 39 points in the league to play for, and whilst we’re 11 in front and in a good position, there are a lot of peaks and troughs between now and the end of the season.

“At the moment, I’m happy where I am. You never know in the future what comes along but at the moment I’ve got a job to do and I’m happy.

“Having said that, I am ambitious and you never know what could happen in the future, but my thoughts at the moment are all on Forfar Athletic. I’m working to keep us in the position we’re in, with the players we’ve got, and try to achieve something.

“We’re on the final run-in and the descent of the season now, so it’s up to us to maintain our focus and remain consistent. I’m very confident we will.”