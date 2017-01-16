Forfar Athletic star David Cox says League Two leaders just have to focus on winning games - whatever it takes

David Cox says the time for pretty football has gone after Forfar Athletic’s lead atop League Two was cut to five points.

The Loons were second best in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with a resurgent Stirling Albion side and only the forward’s fantastic finish saved a point for the hosts.

The Binos had a number of chances and Grant Adam in the Forfar goal had to be on top form to deny Dave McKay’s team what would’ve been a deserved victory.

Cox said: “It was definitely frustrating. We were very flat for the first half hour. We started to come into it a wee bit but to be fair, they should have been two or three up at half-time.

“We were lucky that big Grant’s pulled off some great saves and they missed the penalty. It’s nowhere near good enough, nowhere near where we’ve been or where we should be.

“We’re looking at it as two points dropped but we never lost, we just need to keep that gap at the top.

“Every team is going to have a wee wobble during the season. It was the same a while back when we lost a couple of games and we turned it around.

“We just need to get back into training and working hard. Not that we don’t work hard or anything. We just need to come together and battle together.

“The ball never came down, it was in the air a lot and we never really played our football. Every team wants to do us because we’re top of the league. It’s the way it is and we’re used to it.

“Like the manager says though we’re there for a reason, but this wasn’t good enough. We just go again in training and it’s another hard game away to Edinburgh. You can’t walk into any game lightly.

“We just need to dig in, it’s about winning games now - it’s not about how we do it.

“We need to roll our sleeves up and dig in, which sometimes we don’t do enough of.”

It’s a trip to Edinburgh City for the league leaders this Saturday, and the newly-promoted outfit will be sure to provide another stern test for Gary Bollan’s troops - should the fixture beat the current weather - after taking a number of points from Forfar already this season.