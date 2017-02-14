Forfar Athletic’s unbeaten run keeps Gary Bollan happy

Gary Bollan admitted that although he would have preferred all three points, the point taken against Elgin City may prove vital at the end of the season for title-chasing Forfar Athletic.

Despite going ahead early on, the Loons had to battle to keep something from the game as their lead at the top of League Two was cut to nine points.

Bollan felt his side played well in the first half, but said the visitors came in to the game more following the break.

He said: “It’s a hard point, but come the end of the season it could be a valuable point. I felt in the first half we played reasonably well and got our goal but in the second half we went out and didn’t play as well as we did in the first half.

“Credit to Elgin for getting themselves back in the game.

“We went up and Danny’s forced a save from the keeper, maybe Cox should have put the rebound away as well. These things happen in games, one week we’ll score, another week we won’t.

“We rode our luck at times and Grant’s had a save but the posts are there for a purpose and so is the keeper, he did his job as he has been doing.”

Bollan praised Jim Weir’s side and believes it is always a difficult game against the side currently in third place.

He continued: “Elgin are a good side, we knew coming in to the game they were, they’ll take points off others in the league as well so it’s never an easy game against Elgin City.”

The Loons manager was pleased to keep their unbeaten run going, albeit dropping two points, and feels the side are performing consistently.

Gary added: “There’s 12 games to go, we’re nine points clear, we’ve managed to get ourselves in to this position.

“We’re performing consistently and this point keeps the unbeaten run going so although we’re disappointed not to take all three, one point isn’t such a bad result.”