Farmington hope to sign new players

Mark Nisbet is pleased with how pre-season has gone so far for Forfar Farmington, but he admits he is still in the market for a couple of players.

The Farmington head coach oversaw the side’s first pre-season fixture on Sunday as Kirsty Deans netted in the 4-1 loss to Spartans in a scoreline that flattered the Edinburgh side.

Nisbet was happy with his side’s overall performance and reckons they were unlucky not to score more than the one goal with chances from Laura Parslet and Leah White close to finding the back of the net.

He said: “I’m happy overall with the performance. We asked the players to carry out carious tasks during the game and on the whole they did it.

“A bit of rustiness cost us a couple of goals, but on the positive side of things I thought we carried a good threat going forward and probably should have scored another couple of goals.”

The squad that travelled to Edinburgh featured some of the younger players, including under-15 goalkeeper Oliwia Gach and while she was an unused substitute, Nisbet believes the experience will stand players such as her in good stead.

“I have no doubt that the experience will give her a boost,” he added. “This is one of the benefits on the route we have decided to take and as the season progresses we will see that coming back to help us.”

Nisbet made six signings over the close season with Chantelle McKay, Laura Parsley, Alison Debio, Lynsey Tugman, Beth Warwick and Suzie Adam joining and he is delighted with their performance in training sessions so far.

He said: “I’ve been delighted with how the players have fitted in during sessions. The players have taken on the coaching points and really mixed well with others.

“The big thing for me is that they understand what the club wants and are buying into that.

“I’d like to hopefully add another two or three before our competitive games start to us a bit more depth.”