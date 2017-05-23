Farmington defender returns for third spell at the club

Forfar Farmington made a welcome addition to their squad last week with the return of Kayleigh Brough for her third spell at the club.

The 20-year-old defender returns after completing her second year of studies at Otero Junior College in La Junta and while she is delighted to be back she is unsure what the future holds for her when it comes to a return to America for a third year.

Brough, who made her third debut in last Sunday’s win over Buchan, was pleased to be back at the club and praised how welcoming everyone was.

“It feels good to be back at Forfar. It always does, the girls are great and welcome me in each time I come back. It’s good to work with the coaching staff again as well.”

She continued: “It is always good to see familiar faces but it’s nice to see younger players coming through and gelling with the ‘older ones’. I’m glad to be back with the squad again.”

The Dundonian was unlucky in America with her Otero Junior College side after reaching two consecutive finals but narrowly losing out in both finals. Brough was thrilled overall with the performances throughout the year and reckons her own development.

“My second year in America was good soccer wise. We got beat in the final again for the second year running from the same team but overall we had a consistent season and I feel myself as a player was more consistent than last year.”

Brough has now completed her studies at Otero and admits she is undecided on where she will be at the end of the year with offers to continue her studies in America on the table.

Farmington are back at home this weekend when they take on Glasgow Girls in a top of the table clash as they look to extend their lead.