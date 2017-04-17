Farmington continue great start with another victory

Forfar Farmington became outright leaders at the top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League Two as two second half goals earned them victory against Glasgow Girls.

Robyn Smith’s 74th minute volley along with Kayleigh Noble’s injury time goal saw Farmington take all three points in a tough and physical match.

The hosts had the first chance of a scrappy opening period with their left winger firing over after being sent clear of the Forfar defence.

Kirsty Deans lashed over from long range in the 15th minute before Julia Scott set up Laura Parsley who could only fire into the side netting.

Kilcoyne tested the keeper with two efforts in quick succession meanwhile Glasgow Girls should have done better as their forward raced towards goal with Megan McCarthy getting back to deny her.

Farmington could have gone ahead within a minute of the second half; Parsley sending a defence splitting through ball for Kilcoyne however she was inches away from connecting before the keeper collected.

Alison Debio saw her long range effort fly just past the post with the keeper beaten in the 51st minute while she was fouled from behind minutes later as the referee showed the Glasgow Girls midfielder the first booking of the game.

Fiona McNicoll was forced into a good save in the 65th minute as Glasgow Girls looked to break the deadlock.

Nine minutes later it was smashed through a fantastic goal from Robyn Smith; sub Beth Shillitto’s corner was nodded out by the defence and Smith flicked the ball over a defender before volleying high past the keeper from 20 yards for her third of the season.

Parsley almost added a second less than a minute after the opener as her 30 yard effort looked to be covered by the keeper however it spilled through her gloves and fell wide for a corner.

Shillitto found the side netting from an angle while a Glasgow Girls midfielder fired wide from a distance.

Substitute Kayleigh Noble sealed the win deep into injury time with Shillitto battling to force the ball into the winger’s path and Noble was more than happy to slot home under the advancing keeper.

The result coupled with Hearts’ defeat means that Farmington are the only side to have a 100 per cent record at the top of SWPL2 and will look to continue this when they visit Hearts this Sunday.