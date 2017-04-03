Denholm happy to get back on the score sheet in win

Danny Denholm was delighted to get back to winning ways and get himself into double figures for the season after Forfar’s 3-0 win over Stirling Albion on Saturday.

The winger netted twice to make it 11 goals for the season and Denholm is glad they have stopped the rot ahead of this week’s Angus derby against Arbroath.

“It was a bad run to say the least, it’s been a poor last six or seven games but at least that’s a win on the board again and hopefully we can keep that momentum going until the end of the season,” he said. “Some games we were poor and some we were a wee bit unlucky but that was seven games without a win, doesn’t matter if we were unlucky or not, it wasn’t good enough so finally today we changed that and got three goals in a comfortable win.”

Stirling were on a fantastic wining run ahead of this game and had boosted their squad by resigning Dylan Bikey on loan from Hearts. Denholm praised the Loons defence for keeping the striker quiet.

He said: “We had seen Stirling had won six in a row prior to this so that seems to be the way things work, a team in form against a team on a bad run. They got the boy Dylan Bikey back from Hearts but our centre halves dealt with him magnificently.”

Denholm is enjoying hsi best goals return in a Loons shirt and he was pleased to reach his personal target, despite the best efforts of his team mates to take goals away from him.

“The boys were joking both mine were own goals but I’m not having that, they were definitely mine.”

On the upcoming Arbroath game, he added: “

It’s a huge game, we can’t hide away from that. They’re on a great run and it’s a derby.”