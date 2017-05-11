David Cox - Forfar Athletic must put an end to poor starts to games

David Cox says Forfar Athletic cannot afford to keep starting games as they did in their play-off semi-final first leg against Annan Athletic.

For the second time is as many games, the Galabankies raced into an early lead over the Loons as the hosts were 2-0 up before Gary Bollan's side knew what had hit them.

But just like Saturday's 4-2 loss to Annan, Forfar battled back and a fantastic second half display saw them draw the game 2-2 - the Loons much the better side as the first leg drew to a close.

But Cox says the team won't get away with starting Saturday's second leg in the same manner as their previous two meetings with the Galabankies.

He said: "We're happy to come away with the draw. It was disappointing to start as we did. It's good to get the two goals back like that, it was a much better performance in the second half but we can't afford to start games like that.

"The second one, I don't think it's a penalty. Grant's slipped but the referee's given it so you have to get on with it. The first one is just bad defending, we need to pick up on it. It was the same last Saturday as well and we need to learn from it, and take it into the next game."

Martyn Fotheringham scored the equalising goal with a typically stunning free kick and Cox hailed the midfielder's return to the starting 11.

Cox said: "It's great to have Fotheringham back in the team, he makes such a difference. He can slow it down, he picks out passes and players and we need that in there. It's good to have boys in there battling but it's good to have someone of Foxy's experience in there as well, spraying balls about. It just shows what he can do with the goal."

The second leg is set for a rollocking affair at Station Park and the popular forward says having home advantage could be crucial.

He added: "We've not had the best away record to be fair, we've done better at home and it's better to have home advantage on Saturday. The fans will be behind us so we just have to take it from there and hopefully get a victory."