Chris McLaughlin hailed the return of Forfar Athletic’s ruthless streak

Chris McLaughlin was delighted to help Forfar Athletic get back to winning ways and reckons it was one of his best performances as the Loons defeated Clyde 3-0.

The impressive left back is keen to help Gary Bollan’s side lift the League Two title and hopes his performances can secure him a new contract at parent club Ross County.

McLaughlin believes that displays such as Saturday’s are the true reflection of the Loons after last week’s derby defeat.

He said: “It was good to get the win, we needed to do that, especially with the result last week but then Arbroath ended up getting beat as well.

“In the two previous games we played brilliantly but then we had that slip up last week but got a lifeline, so I’m happy with the result , we’re back to the way we usually play.

“I think that was one of the better games I’ve played; I could have scored one but it came back off the post, I thought it was coming straight back to me but these things happen, it’s a game of football so I just need to carry that on to next week’s performance as well.”

McLaughlin also said that next week will be a tough match with both the Loons and Cowdenbeath still playing for something at this stage of the season.

He continued “Cowdenbeath will be fighting for their lives but we’re fighting for promotion and the championship so that tells us the main achievement here, I only joined in January but that’s why I am here, to try to help the team win the title and hopefully we get the job done.

“If Arbroath drop points, hopefully we get the win and that’s us but we just need to take it game by game and hopefully we keep that run of form up.”