Bollan warns against becoming complacent

Gary Bollan was delighted with the Loons’ first Angus derby win of the season but warned against complacency as the season edges close to the final quarter.

The win put Forfar 11 points clear of neighbours Arbroath nd Bollan reckons it’s these types of performances that win titles.

Bollan felt conditions were bad were bad at Gayfield, with the wind and rain causing problems as both teams struggled to play their regular style of play.

He said: “It was a great win, conditions were difficult for both teams but I felt they both put in a good display.

“In the first half I felt we did well, we defended when we had to, played on the counter really dangerously and we managed to get a goal that ended up deciding the game.

“The performance the players put in was a battling one, but it’s these type of performances that win you leagues.

“To get the ball down and play today was going to be really difficult for both sides and I think it was a good battle and I’m glad we’ve come out on top today.”

With 13 games remaining in the season, hopes of winning the title are beginning to snowball however the Loons manager is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“There’s still a lot of the season to go and plenty of points to play for, we’re 11 points clear and the lads have to put ourselves in a good position at the moment, but if we don’t maintain the form we’ve shown so far, it means nothing so we have to keep our consistency going.”

Forfar take on Elgin City this weekend.

For the full match report on the Angus derby between Forfar Athletic and Arbroath, see pages 54 and 55.