Bollan laments poor finishing against Montrose

Loons manager Gary Bollan was disappointed as his side failed to leave Links Park with all three points following the derby draw on Saturday.

Danny Denholm’s diving header cancelled out former Forfar striker Gary Fraser’s opener and despite chances for both sides they struggled to beat the respective keepers.

Bollan felt his side should have won but lamented the lack of finishing in the final third with Swankie hitting the bar while Jim Lister saw his close range effort pushed away when he should have scored.

He said: “I think we dominated possession and don’t think Grant Adam’s had a real save to make during the game so I felt we had done enough to get the three points but we lacked that real quality in the final third to finish chances.

“We did create but we never converted so it’s a real disappointment on the day.

“I think over the piece we deserved more, if you look over the game they scored a wonder goal to take the lead and whether Gary Fraser can do that again I don’t know, but it was a fair finish if it was meant.”

The Loons’ lead was cut following Clyde’s win over Berwick but still hold a five point lead and Bollan believes as long as they look after themselves they will be fine.

“We’re still sitting top, we’re looking after ourselves and like I said, I felt we could have went away with maximum points but it’s a derby game and coming down here, it’s a difficult place to go and we’ve come away with a point.”

Forfar will have a break now due to the Scottish Cup with Bollan seeing the positives.

Gary added: “We’ll go away and lick our wounds, guys will freshen up, we have a free weekend next week so any knocks and strains will hopefully clear up for the Annan game in a fortnight and we might have Michael Travis back involved as well.”