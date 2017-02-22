Bollan blasts referee for red card call as Forfar Athletic lose

Gary Bollan believes Danny Denholm’s red card changed the course of Forfar Athletic’s trip to Berwick Rangers.

The Loons were beaten 3-2 by the Wee Gers at Shielfield with winger Denholm receiving his marching orders when Forfar were 2-1 ahead.

Berwick pulled one back right after Danny’s dismissal before grabbing a late winner to hand Bollan’s troops a rare defeat.

Gary said: “Our sending off definitely changed the course of the game. We were 2-1 up when Danny Denholm was sent off for a second bookable offence.

“It was a very soft decision and I don’t think it merited his sending off. I have asked to speak with the referee because it was a game changer.

“Berwick equalised just a few minutes later, and they then went on to win the game when we were down to 10 men. They also had a player sent off near the end but I don’t think that had much of a bearing on the match.

“It was disappointing from our point of view because we conceded a couple of soft goals.

“Normally we have been quite resolute this season, but not on this occasion, but of course I think we were affected by the sending off, which in turn gave Berwick a lift.”

Fortunately for Forfar their nearest title rivals Arbroath also dropped points, with the Lichties’ 1-1 draw at home to Stirling Albion meaning the gap from first to second is down to eight points from nine at the beginning of the afternoon.

The Loons will be eager to get back to winning ways after a faltering bit of form when they host Angus rivals Montrose this coming Saturday.

The Gable Endies are in fine form under new manager and ex-Loon Stewart Petrie.