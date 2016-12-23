Usdaw calls for respect for shopworkers over Christmas

Shopworkers’ trade union leader John Hannett has urged shoppers to keep calm and show respect for retail staff when going out to the Boxing Day sales and throughout the festive period.

Commenting, John Hannett, Usdaw General Secretary, said: “Incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers are already worryingly high, with nearly half of shopworkers verbally abused last year and a quarter threatened.

“Almost 10% of shopworkers have been assaulted.

“Our members tell us that incidents of abuse always increase when there are sales events, shops are busy or there are issues to be dealt with like unwanted presents being returned.

“Boxing Day is already difficult for many shopworkers, with the vast majority preferring to be somewhere else other than work, perhaps spending time with their family or just getting a well-earned break after the incredibly busy run-up to Christmas.

“My message to shoppers is clear. Enjoy your shopping experience, but please keep your cool and respect shopworkers.”