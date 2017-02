Police Scotland is in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that happened at about 6am this morning on the northbound carriageway of the A90 near Gallowfauld, Tealing, Angus.

The nearside lane of the Northbound carriageway is closed at this time whilst enquiries continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists should drive with care and should expect delays and queuing traffic.

“Please use alternative routes where possible.”