Television presenter leads the call for Life After Stroke award nominations

Radio and television broadcaster Chris Tarrant is urging the people across Scotland to nominate an unsung hero for the Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards.

The charity is looking for inspirational stroke survivors, carers, professionals and volunteers before the closing date for nominations on May 8.

Chris Tarrant, who had a stroke in 2014, will host the charity’s Life After Stroke Awards this year.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host is encouraging residents across Scotland to nominate a worthy Life After Stroke Awards winner.

He said: “Having a stroke was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life – but I’m one of the lucky ones.

“The Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards are an incredible opportunity to celebrate the achievements of extraordinary people who are determined to conquer stroke.

“I was lucky enough to host the Life After Stroke Awards last year, and it really is one of the most inspirational event’s I’ve attended. So why not make a nomination, and give a stroke survivor, volunteer, professional, or carer a chance to shine.”

Winners at the awards, which are sponsored by the TONI & GUY Charitable Foundation and Irwin Mitchell, will attend a star-studded award ceremony at London’s Dorchester Hotel on November 1.

Nominations for the Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards close on May 8. For more information about making a nomination, visit: www.stroke.org.uk/lasa