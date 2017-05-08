Report: Forfar Athletic must make do with play-offs after Arbroath take League Two title

It was heartbreak for Forfar Athletic fans as the Loons lost out on the League Two title, failing to capitalise on Arbroath’s slip up on Saturday.

With Arbroath drawing 1-1, Forfar could have sealed the title with a victory however it wasn’t to be as they lost 4-2 to Annan Athletic, who they will now face in the play-off semi final this week.

Lister fired inches past the post as Forfar looked to go ahead early on however it was the visitors who went ahead in the 13th minute, Peter Watson stabbing home through a ruck of players.

Swankie and Travis both went close after this with Annan adding to their tally 10 minutes before the break when Smart Osolador finished well inside the area when one on one with Adam.

It was 3-0 four minutes later when Max Wright fired under Adam from a tight angle.

Just a minute after this Forfar pulled a goal back with Travis rising to nod home Denholm’s cross and give the hosts a glimmer of hope, before Peters forced a great save from Alex Mitchell.

Further hope was given in the 53rd minute when PFA League Two Player of the Year nominee Thomas O’Brien headed past Mitchell to reduce the deficit to just a goal.

Eddie Malone was unlucky when his shot from Swankie’s corner was cleared off the line but only as far as Andy Munro who saw his effort saved.

Lister had a header saved while at the other end David McKenna was unlucky as his lob over Adam landed on the roof of the net with 20 minutes left.

Five minutes later news filtered through that Stirling had equalised against Arbroath meaning that if Forfar could score twice they would be in pole position to win the league.

The Loons had chances to capitalise as Swankie sent in a cross for Lister who could only watch as his header was cleared off the line before Martyn Fotheringham had a long range effort held by Mitchell.

Despite Forfar’s pressure, their fate was sealed in the 88th minute when Annan netted a fourth to kill any hopes of the title.

A counter attack saw Peter Weatherston send a ball through for McKenna and he squared it to Aiden Smith who sent the ball into the empty net.

The result means Forfar will play in the play offs and travel to Annan on Wednesday before returning to Station Park on Saturday.