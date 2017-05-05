Region’s rescue pets looking for new homes

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging animal lovers in Angus to consider giving a rescue pet a second chance at happiness.

Staff at the charity’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Petterden are hoping to find new homes for the dogs, cats, rabbits, small furries and other pets in their care this Rehoming Week, which runs from May 8-14.

Centre Manager Elliot Hay said: “Last year our centre found wonderful new homes for nearly 600 pets but there’s always more we can do to raise awareness of the number of rescue animals in our care and that’s what Rehoming Week is all about.

Rehoming Week is an opportunity for us to shout about the benefits of rehoming a rescue pet and to remind people that rescue pets make great pets!

“Many of the animals at our centre were rescued from lives of abuse or neglect and some were even discarded like rubbish when their owners decided they no longer wanted to look after them.

“It’s heart breaking to think about but locals can help by giving one of these pets a second chance or spreading the word about our centre to friends and family.

“Because we never put healthy animals to sleep, we are regularly operating at full capacity so the sooner we can find our animals new homes the better as this frees up a space for another pet in need.

“Whilst we’d love to hear from anyone interested in offering one of our rescue pets a fresh start, we must stress that no one should ever make an impulse decision to rehome an animal.

“A pet is a long-term commitment and potential owners must have the time, commitment and resources available to provide for the needs of a pet, including paying for any vet bills required.

“Anyone thinking of taking on a pet is more than welcome to come along to our centre to discuss rehoming and meet some of our fantastic animals for themselves.”

The Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Monday. Potential owners can also contact the centre by calling 03000 999 999 or visit the rehoming section on the Scottish SPCA website this link

Retired racing dogs make for a typical case study and Centre Manager Elliot Hay said: “Lady and Molly the ex-racing dogs are a mother and daughter duo who arrived in our care through no fault of their own. They get on so well so we feel they would be best suited to be rehomed together as we wouldn’t want to split them up! Although Molly still loves to play, she doesn’t have the energy she once did. Lady can be quite excitable and loves to play around so will need an active owner to take her on long walks to use up her energy. We are looking for an owner with experience of the breed, due to their background we feel they would be best suited to live in a home without any cats or small animals.”

If you can offer these ladies their forever home then please contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Dundee.