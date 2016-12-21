Post Office advice to customers over strike action

The Post Office is reminding customers that the CWU has called strike action in 300 of its 11,600 branches on Saturday, December 24, which may result in the closure of some of these branches.

Kevin Gilliland, Post Office, Group Network and Sales Director, said: “The vast majority of our directly managed branches were open for business during strike action earlier this week. However, we are reminding customers who need to access any of our services before Christmas that all our branches will be open for business as usual on Thursday and Friday.

“Although many of our around 300 directly managed branches will be open on Christmas Eve, some will close at 12.30 or during the afternoon in line with their normal Saturday opening hours. All of these branches will close by 4pm.”

Customers can visit this link to find out if their usual branch may be affected by action, and for more information on nearest alternative nearby branches and their opening hours.

Around 160 directly managed branches have external ATMs for customers to withdraw cash if services are affected at the branch.

Directly managed branches are based in towns and city centres and typically have several other branches nearby. All Directly Managed branches will be open for business on December 28, other branches may be open on Monday or Tuesday. Please check at your local branch for opening hours over the Christmas Bank Holiday weekend.

The strike action called by CWU does not involve Royal Mail employees. Royal Mail has informed Post Office that it has robust contingency plans in place and expects that there will be little effect on the services it provides.