Phase one of Forfar development complete

The first phase of the £2 million housing redevelopment at Viewmount in Forfar is now complete.

Following the demolition of unpopular multi-storey flats, work has focused on refurbishing the Steele Park entrance. This has included a new entrance to Reid Park from Viewmount and a new footpath from Steele Park to the existing footpath at Reid Park.

Parking spaces have also been created for 21 vehicles.

Communities convener, Councillor Donald Morrison, said: “Our communities team worked closely with Viewmount Voices and Glenview Action Group during a consultation with residents about the car park and what they would like to see at the play park area. I am delighted that the local community is playing a full role in the delivery of this project.

“The parks are a focal point for local residents – children and adults, families and individuals, and it is fitting that they all have a say in this development.

“Attention now turns to the housing development, which will provide 21st century social housing for people and also increase the housing choices for people with disability. The new housing and the parks refurbishment will undoubtedly enhance the Viewmount area.”

Alan Watt from Viewmount Voices said: “We are delighted with the encouragement and engagement from the community and Angus Council to drive this project forward and are more than happy with completed works.”

Our Communities Officer for the area, Jennifer Anderson, said: “The groups are continuing to work together to explore funding options to develop the park as part of a second phase taking place towards the end of 2017. It’s an exciting time to be involved!”

Eleven new two and three-bedroomed attractive, low-rise houses will be built in the new year, replacing the 34 old flats that were demolished.

This new affordable social housing is being built to Scottish Building Standards silver sustainability standard, which measures the energy efficiency of new homes. Four adapted properties for tenants with general and special housing needs are included in this development.

Construction starts in January on the new energy efficient homes, supported by an affordable housing grant of approximately £650,000 from the Scottish Government and the project is due for completion in March 2018.