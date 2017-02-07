MSP to continue to press Clydesdale Bank

Angus North and Mearns MSP, Mairi Evans, has said she will “continue to press” Clydesdale Bank for a solution to its branch closures.

The Forfar and Brechin branches are to close later this year.

Brechin Clydesdale

Following the news, the MSP arranged to meet with the bank last week and called on them to reverse the decision to close the two Angus branches, and the one in Stonehaven.

She said: “I made it clear that I feel they are abandoning their rural communities with these closure proposals.

“Those who have more limited access to public transport and high-speed broadband are being cut off from their local branch and - in some cases - being asked to travel for over an hour to talk to their ‘branch’.

“This flies in the face of the promise on their website which says: ‘As an independent bank, our dedication to local communities and people will be stronger than ever.’

“It’s time for them to back up that claim and show they really ARE dedicated to their local communities. The branches need to stay ‘local.’

“Reversing these closures is going to be very difficult. It appears to be a fait accompli but that doesn’t mean that I am just giving up.

“My constituents deserve a local branch and, if Clydesdale aren’t prepared to keep their permanent branches open, I’ve asked them to look at bringing the bank to the heart of their rural communities with a mobile bank service that provides the full range of services.

“I will continue to press for a solution to try and keep the Clydesdale Bank local.”