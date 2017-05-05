MSP calls on constituents to change the shape of Social Security System

Mairi Evans MSP has called on people in Angus North and Mearns to sign up and help shape Scotland’s new social security system.

At least 2000 people with experience of the current social security system are being recruited to help shape Scotland’s new system – allowing the Scottish Government to learn from mistakes made in the past.

The panels will work with the expert advisory group on disability and carers’ benefits.

And Ms Evans has said that it marks an important step on the Scottish Government’s plans to build a social security system based on dignity and respect.

The SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns said: “The Scottish Government has been clear that it intends to build a fairer and more respectful social security system once the full powers are devolved over this area – and it is good to see them continue to make good on this promise.

“I hope people across Angus North and Mearns take this final opportunity to sign up to the Scottish Government’s panels and play their part in creating a social security system with fairness at its heart before the campaign ends.

“Any government system, be it in education, health, immigration or social security, needs to take fully into account the views and experiences of the people who have used this service at the frontline – and asking 2,000 people with service experience for their views has been a clear example of the Scottish Government doing exactly that.

“We have seen for too long the damage that has been wrought by the callous and ideological system operated by the Tories at Westminster – putting the needs of people last and doing all they can to scapegoat and stigmatise those that need the safety net of welfare.

“The Scottish Government is committed to building a new social security system based on dignity and respect for people across our community, and contributing to the panels is an important step on the way to achieving this.”