Local Election: Forfar & District decides

Voters in Forfar & District have made their feelings clear and elected their representatives for the next five years.
Filling the Forfar seats are now: Colin Brown, Independent; Braden Davy, Conservative; Lynne Devine, SNP; and Ian McLaren, Independent.
The full break down of results is as follows:
Glen Barclay (Lib-Dem) - 114
Colin Brown (Independent) - 1086
Braden Davy (Conservative) - 1333
Lynne Devine (SNP) - 974
Ed McAdam (Labour) - 198
Ian McLaren ((Independent) - 808
Glennis Middleton (SNP) - 578
Ian Whyte (Independent) - 432
Total - 5573
Spoiled - 97
Turnout - 47.1 per cent
Quota threshold - 1105