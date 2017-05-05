Local Election: Forfar & District decides

Voters in Forfar & District have made their feelings clear and elected their representatives for the next five years.

Filling the Forfar seats are now: Colin Brown, Independent; Braden Davy, Conservative; Lynne Devine, SNP; and Ian McLaren, Independent.

The full break down of results is as follows:

Glen Barclay (Lib-Dem) - 114

Colin Brown (Independent) - 1086

Braden Davy (Conservative) - 1333

Lynne Devine (SNP) - 974

Ed McAdam (Labour) - 198

Ian McLaren ((Independent) - 808

Glennis Middleton (SNP) - 578

Ian Whyte (Independent) - 432

Total - 5573

Spoiled - 97

Turnout - 47.1 per cent

Quota threshold - 1105