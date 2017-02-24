Groups urged by MP to cash in on funding

Angus MP Mike Weir is encouraging community groups in Angus to keep cashing in on National Lottery funding.

The call follows a revelation that more than £26.5 million has been spent on the area on proceeds from the jackpot draw.

Since the National Lottery started in 1994, £26,580,954 has been split among 867 projects in Angus – with sports, arts, heritage and community groups all benefitting from grants.

Those awards range from as little as £341 to in excess of £1 million – with four bigger projects in Angus receiving that cash boost since 1991.

And with more money continually being made available through the National Lottery, Mr Weir believes the funding could be just the ticket for a group in Angus.

He said: “Most people play The National Lottery to win but the reason it was set up in the first place was to fund good causes.

“A lot of local groups in Angus have reaped the benefits of this funding through the National Lottery to help them develop projects to benefit the wider community.

“The amount spent on Angus shows that the money is there for groups who meet the criteria. This money could help them build on the great work they are already doing and fund and idea that will have a wider benefit in Angus.

“It could be used to buy equipment, modernise a facility, train volunteers, make a film, or organise an event, activity or performance.

“Anyone who is involved in any of these things should seriously consider applying for National Lottery funding.”

Any interested Angus groups can find out more about National Lottery funding by visiting: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk.