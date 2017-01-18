Conservatives name Forfar candidate for local elections

Braden Davy has been selected for the Forfar and District ward on Angus Council in the local government elections in May.

Braden, who is currently is head of office for Ross Thomson MSP and a Royal Navy Reservist, formerly was the Assistant Director of the Scottish Vote Leave campaign.

After the referendum, Braden left the Labour Party and joined the Scottish Conservatives over Labour’s ‘weakness’ over independence.

Speaking after the selection Braden said: “I joined the Scottish Conservatives in June after the EU referendum as Scottish Labour started to contemplate backing independence.

“I stood for Scottish Labour in Gordon in 2015, against Alex Salmond as a firmly Unionist candidate. Yet now Labour are backtracking over their support of Scotland’s place in the UK.

“It’s now clear that everyone who cares about the future of the union should back the Scottish Conservatives in May.

“I’m delighted to have been selected as the candidate for Forfar and District so I can play my part defending it.

“I will be the only candidate willing to stand up to the SNP, and oppose their second referendum plans.

“It’s time we had a candidate focused on local people, rather than another divisive referendum.”