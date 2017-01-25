Committee agree to disposal of Lour Road land

Angus Council’s communities committee agreed to the disposal of a site on Lour Road, Forfar, for housing.

A report put to the committee last week, sought approval for the 1.42 ha site, which had been advertised on the open market.

An offer of £380,000 for the site was received from Axil Estates Ltd, with the expectation of homes being developed on the site.

The report, which was approved by councillors, said: “This price is on the basis of receiving planning consent for seven houses on the site.”

The site was originally declared surplus in 2013 by the then corporate service committee.

That report, by Alan McKeown, stated: “The site at Lour Road, Forfar, measuring 1.42 ha or thereby, was formerly used as a market garden, however, has now been vacant for a number of years. The site has now been declared surplus to the requirements of the People Directorate. The availability of the site has been circulated to all directorates with no interest being shown.

“The site is allocated in the Angus Local Plan Review for a residential development of approximately five large houses.’’