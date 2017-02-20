Parents urged to share their children’s dreams for the future

Families across Scotland are being encouraged to share their children’s dreams for the future as part of a new campaign.

The Scottish Government is launching the campaign as part of its Read, Write, Count initiative.

Future Me aims to support families to start a conversation with their children about their hopes and aspirations, which will ultimately help to improve their lives in the future. It asks families to share those dreams, either as a picture, letter or film on the Future Me wall at www.futureme.scot.

Future Me is part of Read, Write, Count which is a Scottish Government campaign that aims to improve key numeracy and literacy skills among children in Primaries 1 to 3.

Parents and carers can play a big part in helping children achieve their dreams.

Supporting the campaign is Mark Beaumont, world record breaking cyclist who has worked hard to make his childhood dreams come true with the vital support of his parents.

Commenting on the campaign, Mark said: “As a parent myself, I realise what a crucial role I can play in helping my daughters think for themselves and make their dreams happen. In this era of constant on screen information and instant gratification it’s critical that we have time together to talk, to story tell, to make plans and to build memories together.”

To get involved in the campaign you can enter online at www.futureme.scot or families can head to their local library and post an entry form in the Future Me post box. Each family taking part will receive a certificate and a place on the digital wall for their child.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, said: “The Future Me campaign is about encouraging parents and carers to talk to their children about their dreams and ambitions for the future so they can start working to make these dreams a reality together.

He added: I look forward to seeing the dreams of our young people shared on the Future Me wall.”