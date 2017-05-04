New art exhibition at Stracathro cafe

The art gallery in The Pavilion @ Stracathro cafe, in the grounds of Stracathro Hospital, is hosting a new art exhibition in tribute to the late Forfar artist, Douglas Laird.

The exhibition has been organised by Douglas’ brother, Graeme. Running until July 21, the exhibition features Douglas’ artwork, which depicts the streets of Forfar and views of the surrounding area.

Speaking about Douglas’ work, Graeme said: “Douglas experimented with different styles and techniques. Watercolours, oils, pastels, acrylics, crayon and pencil were all tools of creation in his eye.

“I have organised the exhibition in recognition of Douglas as a local artist and to raise funds for his favourite charity.”

The exhibitions at the cafe are changed approximately every eight weeks and local artists are invited to display their work. The cafe is open Monday to Friday from 8am until 4pm.

The majority of the art on display at the gallery is for sale, with each participating artist donating 20 per cent commission of sales to Stracathro Hospital. All money raised is used to enhance the Stracathro Hospital environment for patients and visitors.