Meffan’s first exhibition of the year

The Meffan in Forfar is building on its reputation for showcasing diverse subject matter as it stages its first exhibition of the year.

It has welcomed the The Scottish Society of Architect Artists (SSAA), which will exhibit at the West High Street venue until early next month.

The SSAA aims to reinforce the close relationship between art and architecture, providing opportunities to display and sell artworks by members, many of whom were trained in schools of architecture associated with art colleges in Scotland, and who remain interested in the visual arts besides architecture – drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, print-making and experimental art.

Founded in 1987 by artists interested in the visual arts, the society currently has around 90 members drawn from the architectural profession, students of architecture and those who have worked in architecture in Scotland.

Exhibitions are organised throughout Scotland and it regularly participates in events throughout Europe, fulfilling its stated aim of reinforcing traditional links between artists and architects around Scotland and building stronger links with European colleagues.

The exhibition marks the beginning of the society’s participation in the Scottish Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design 2016, which will also include shows at The Scottish Art Club in April, the RGI Glasgow in May and the Stirling Smith Gallery in September.

Several core exhibits, focusing on the theme of ‘Innovation, Architecture and Design’ in Scotland, will tour all venues, and be supported by a changing exhibition of members’ works and invited international guests.

The exhibition is now open and wil run until Saturday, February 6. Admission is free.