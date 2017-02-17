Max cashes in on bookies blunder

Forfar man Max Reid had a Champions League night to remember on Wednesday (February 15) when Arsenal lost 5-1 away to Bayern Munich.

Bookmakers Sky Bet offer a request-a-bet feature, where punters can ask for a specific market on twitter and get given odds and a link to bet with.

Twitter user Max had something very specific in mind - seeking odds for “Lewandowksi to score a header and Arsenal to miss a penalty”. Sky Bet responded with a generous offer of 400-1 and Max placed £5 at those odds. Other Twitter users saw the bet as real value and piled in.

The first part of the bet came in when Arsenal missed a first half penalty through Alexis Sanchez (he did score the follow-up to make it 1-1 at half-time). In the second half, Philip Lahm crossed for Lewandowski to head home and make it 2-1. Bayern went on to score another three goals as they romped to victory.

Max joined in their celebrations, his stake earning him £2005, and punters across the country took an approximate total of £350,000 from Skybet.

Sky Bet later Tweeted: “Thanks Max, we’re all on beans on toast tonight thanks to this. Enjoy your winnings and well done.”