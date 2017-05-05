Hit the High Notes at Ruthven Music Festival 2017

On Friday, June 9 and Sunday, June 11, Ruthven Parish Festival 2017 will hit the high notes with two concerts of superb classical music in the newly-renovated Ruthven Community Hall, which was previously the local parish church.

Both concerts will feature the Ruthven Players, the top-class chamber orchestra of classical musicians which has consistently impressed the Festival’s audiences over the last 28 years. Evelyn Hood, Ruthven Festival Secretary, said: “Listening to the wonderful sound of the Ruthven Players in the acoustically-perfect Ruthven Community Hall is always a treat.”

This year’s Festival features two concerts with highly-imaginative programmes and Evelyn added: “The concert on the evening of Friday, June 9, features the music of Sphor, an often-overlooked but outstanding composer; Mozart; Shostakovich; and a selection of folksong arrangements by Gordon Jacob. And, in a break from tradition, the Ruthven Players’ woodwinds will take centre stage for Gounod’s Petite Symphonie pour Instruments à Vent, which conductor Howard Duthie describes as ‘Full of Gallic je ne sais quoi.’”

Allan Young will conduct the Ruthven Players at the Sunday afternoon concert, when they will be joined on stage by top Welsh soprano Zoe Perman.

Evelyn continued: “Zoe has a very fine voice. She has appeared in many prestigious venues, such as St David’s Hall and Wales Millennium Centre, performing many major soprano roles, including Despina in Cosi Fan Tutte and Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro.

“This promises to be another delightful afternoon of music in the beautiful riverside setting of Ruthven Community Hall, which is on the Angus/Perth border, near Alyth.”

In addition to the two June concerts, Ruthven Festival will be holding a Guitar Workshop in the Community Hall on Saturday, September 23. This workshop will be led by guitar maestro Michael McGeary, who was the first guitarist to study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, has performed all over the world and is internationally celebrated as a guitar teacher.

Evelyn said: “This workshop is open to all guitarists, regardless of age, skill level or kind of guitar.” Booking for the Ruthven Music Festival 2017 is now open. Tickets are £20 for each concert (includes wine reception, Friday evening buffet / Sunday afternoon strawberries and cream), under-12s welcome and free of charge. For more information, email ruthvenfestival@tiscali.co.uk or call 01828 632558. To book a place at the Guitar Workshop (£25, under-18s and students £10), email kathleen.campbell10@btinternet.com or call 01250 876701.