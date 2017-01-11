Plans for feel good festival in Kirriemuir

An event is being held in Kirriemuir at the beginning of next month to help residents get the best out of 2017.

The ‘Feel Good Festival’ will take place on Saturday, February 4, with the aim of helping people out of the winter blues and promote a sense of physical and mental well being.

The town is well equipped to do this as it offers an amazing range of activities, groups, retailers and therapists to appeal to people of all ages and interests. To highlight some of these, a range of activities has been organised.

There will be a Health Fair and a Feel Good Fair in the Town Hall, taster sessions of exercise, yoga and pilates classes, a workshop and public talks in The Old Parish Church, and around the town there will be an introduction to meditation sessions, events for the kids (including a treasure hunt, face painting, and workshops), and promotions, tasters and demonstrations.

In the evening there will be a family ceilidh in the Town Hall. Local children have made the posters advertising this event which are displayed in shop windows.

Residents are being asked to judge the posters. Pick up a form from Duncan’s Jewellery, Elemental, Joshua Plumtree or Linda’s Shoes and vote for your favourite.

To kick this all off there is a poetry competition for wordsmiths in Kirriemuir and the glens.

The title is ‘Feel Good’ and is open to anyone in Kirriemuir and the local glens.

There are three age categories – up to 12 years, 13 to 18 years and over 18.

Entries can be sent to kirriemuirfeelgoodfestival@gmail.com or handed into the businesses listed above.

Make sure to include your name, age and contact details. Entries need to be received by January 27 and the winners will be published in the ‘Kirriemuir Herald’.

This festival is a not for profit event with any profit going to Alzheimer’s Scotland, Angus branch and to Doctors Without Borders.

n To find out more go to Kirriemuirfeelgoodfestival on Facebook or www.kirriemuirfeelgoodfestival.weebly.com.