A free healthy active ageing showcase is to take place in Forfar next week, with activities designed to keep brains and bodies healthy.

Older residents from the town have bene invited to join the showcase, which takes place at 1.30pm on Monday, January 23, at Trust Housing, Kirkriggs Court, Forfar DD8 2DN.

The showcase is a joint initiative of Age Scotland and Trust Housing Association, a national housing, support and care provider, offering a range of accommodation and support services.

The project was made possible by support from the Life Changes Trust.

By trying out activities such as Strength and Balance Bingo, resident will discover that many of the things that help keep their brains and bodies healthy as they age are easy to do and fun.

They will also learn about how our brains age, and when it’s worth raising a change in memory, thinking or communication abilities with a doctor.

Commenting on the project, local Trust manager Laura Doyle said: “We’re encouraging our tenants to join us at the showcase, but would love it if older people in the wider community were also to benefit and so are keeping some spaces free for them.

“Anyone who is interested can call me to find out more and pre-book, at least a day in advance, on 01307 462758.”

Brian Sloan, who is chief executive at Age Scotland Chief, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Trust to share a good news story: that making small changes in daily routines, such as sitting a bit less, can make a huge difference to our health and happiness as we get older.”