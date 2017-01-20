Funeral for Lord Lyell of Kinnordy

The funeral of Lord Lyell of Kinnordy, will take place at Kirriemuir Old Parish Church on Tuesday, January 24.
The service takes place at 11am, with a reception afterwards at Kinnordy House.
Lord Lyell, aged 77, died earlier this month following a period of illness.
A lifelong supporter of Forfar Athletic, the club paid tribute to him after the news broke.
A memorial service will also be held in London at a later date.
