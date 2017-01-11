Forfar pay tribute to Lord Lyell of Kinnordy

Forfar Athletic Football Club has paid tribute to the Right Honourable Lord Lyell of Kinnordy, Honorary Patron and lifelong supporter of the club, who sadly passed away yesterday (Tuesday).

Posting on its website, the club said: “Forfar Athletic officials have been stunned and saddened with the news that has broken today of the death in Ninewells Hospital yesterday of the club’s Honorary Patron and lifelong supporter the Right Honourable Lord Lyell of Kinnordy.

“Lord Lyell had been missing from the Station Park scene in the latter part of 2016 through illness but was reported to be recovering well, but was re-admitted to Ninewells over the weekend and passed away on Tuesday.

“Born in 1939, Charles inherited the title of the third Baron of Kinnordy in 1943 when his father also Charles was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross in the Second World War.

“He had overseen the running of the family estates both locally and south of the border for many years, prior to handing over to his cousin a couple of years back.

“He was an active member of the House of Lords since 1960.

“Unmarried, football played a great part in his life.

“He had supported the ‘Loons’ since childhood and was also a keen fan of Everton and a frequent visitor to Goodison Park.

“Charles never at time attempted to hide his admiration for his all time footballing hero, a certain Archie Knox who, like Athies officials, was so saddened to hear of his passing when the news was passed on to him earlier today.

“He loved to regale anyone in ear shot of his tales of Archie’s deeds in a ‘Loons’ strip and he was ‘over the moon’ when Archie became in later life Assistant Manager to Walter Smith at Everton.

Lord Lyell was thrilled when the then Chairman Sam Smith invited him to become Honorary Patron of Forfar Athletic in the early eighties and he was one of the speakers proposing the toast to the guests at the club’s Centenary Dinner in November of 1984.

“Twenty five years later he was also instrumental through his contacts on Merseyside in getting Everton to send a team up to Forfar, totally free of charge to celebrate the ‘Loons’ 125th Anniversary.

“He attended Station Park whenever business and parliamentary business allowed and he expressed his delight in recent months at the way Gary Bollan had turned the club’s fortunes around.

“He also for over three decades had sponsored the club’s final match of the league campaign, always bringing with him on the day much appreciated gifts for many including even the match officials!

“With his passing another ‘character’ without doubt disappears from the Station Park scene and his match day presence will indeed be missed greatly.

“As a mark of respect a minutes silence will be held prior to kick-off at this Saturday’s home game with Stirling Albion and the club flag will be flown at half mast.”