Tayside conservation volunteers clock up hundreds of hours for heritage

Dedicated volunteers with the National Trust for Scotland’s Tayside Conservation Volunteer Group completed more than 1,848 hours work conserving and promoting Scotland’s heritage last year, the charity has revealed.

And now, the hardworking volunteers have unveiled their programme for the next few months.

The group will be working on projects at properties cared for by the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, across Perthshire, Angus and beyond.

Julie Bond, conservation volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Our conservation volunteers make a massive contribution to the care of the Trust’s 200,000 acres of countryside, historic estates and beautiful gardens.

“They’ve got a packed programme of activities planned for the next few months. As the days start to grow longer, volunteering with the Trust is a great opportunity to get out, explore your outdoors and play a key part in caring for our countryside too.”

Travel, accommodation and meals are all organised for volunteers signing up for these projects. For more information on becoming a conservation volunteer and the full programme, visit: www.nts.org.uk/Volunteering/Outdoor/

The Tayside Conservation Volunteers group is one of five working with the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage. In 2016, these volunteers carried out more than 10,000 hours conservation work.