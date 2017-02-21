Snow warning as Storm Doris arrives

The Met Office has today (Tuesday) issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow for much of Scotland as Storm Doris bears down on the UK.

The huge storm is set to sweep across the central part of the UK on Thursday with forecasters warning snow and ferocious winds are likely to lead to widespread travel disruption.

The warning states: “Snow is expected over high ground of northern England and Scotland on Thursday and may fall to low levels for a time in Scotland.

“Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected on some hills with 2 to 5 cm possible to lower levels to the north of the Central Lowlands.

“The largest accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are likely on highest parts of the north Pennines and Southern Uplands.”

The warning was made today and is currently valid from 2am on Thursday to 6pm that night.

Yellow warning for snow in Scotland issued by Met Office on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Copyright Met Office

There was also a warning about strong winds, which coupled with heavy rain, could pose an additional hazard.

The warning continued: “In addition, strong winds are expected to develop with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

“This will result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions over high ground.

“Associated heavy rain at lower levels will be an additional hazard.

“The combination of snow, strong winds and heavy rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport networks and perhaps power supplies.”