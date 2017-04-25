ANGUSalive puts down roots in the county

ANGUSalive has put down new roots on long-established ground to celebrate a first full year of operation as the culture, sport and leisure charity for Angus.

To mark the occasion, the chief executive Kirsty Hunter and senior manager Colin Knight, recently joined rangers from our countryside adventure team to plant seven specimen trees at the old park at the charity’s Monikie Country Park.

Each tree was selected for ornamental appeal and as they mature the trees will provide great attractions to park visitors. The specimen trees are – Chinese Necklace Poplar, Ginko Biloba, Black Walnut, Golden Weeping Willow, Douglas Fir, Sweet Gum and Cedar of Lebanon.

The area in the park at Monikie where they have been planted, dubbed the old park, is situated to the left of the entrance from the car park and has not changed much in 150 years, with no new trees planted in the last 30 years. It is hoped the new planting will enable future generations to continue enjoying the park and the endurance of the trees will also add to the park’s ecosystem. The trees chosen by the rangers from ANGUSalive’s Countryside Adventure team have been planted as the service celebrates 20 years of biodiversity partnerships, a network that promotes the preservation and enhancement of biodiversity throughout Scotland’s environment.

Norman Greig, chief countryside ranger, said: “It has been a great project, from sourcing the trees based on their colouration and suitability for the site – the colours were aligned where possible to ANGUSalive’s service colours – pink, purple, blue, green and orange. We hope the planting of these trees will be enjoyed by future generations.”

Our photo shows the ANGUSalive team planting a deciduous Chinese necklace poplar tree from the Salicaceae tree family. In autumn the tree is yellow/orange in colour, with white patterns down the trunk in the formation of a necklace. Left-right: Alan Brennan, senior countryside ranger, Kirsty Hunter, chief executive, Colin Knight, senior manager sport and leisure, Norman Greig, chief countryside ranger and Tim Caselton countryside ranger. Paul Reid photography.