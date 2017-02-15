Wait almost over for Forfar pupils and staff

The wait is almost over - this time tomorrow Forfar Academy staff and pupils will be settling in to their new surroundings at the Forfar Community Campus.

The major task of flitting an entire school is now over with the pupils due to be piped down to their new building shortly after 9am on Thursday.

Some of the Academy staff have been working there for over 45 years.

The original Taylor Street building has provided the ideal vantage point over the last two years as the school community has watched the £38.9 million community campus emerge on the playing fields adjacent to the Kirriemuir Road.

Headteacher Mr Melvyn Lynch said: “Pupils left the ‘old’ building for the last hometime on Wednesday afternoon for an extended mid-term break.

“Emotions were running high, but mostly it was excitement and anticipation about moving into their brand new campus.

“Staff meantime got down to the serious business of finishing off packing and getting ready to move into the new building.

“Forfar Removals have been immense and the past few days have seen the campus a real hive of activity, as 50 years of the Taylor Street building transferred to the new campus.

“Many staff have been in over the long weekend, familiarising themselves with their new home and getting things ready for welcoming pupils into their new building on Thursday of this week.

“We have been grateful to our senior pupils for their support over the past few days, in helping us get things ready.

“It’s interesting to think that, at present – and for the next wee while - we will have all three academies in the town: the original building being converted into homes, the Taylor Street building being emptied and the new campus about to open its doors on Thursday.” The campus replaces the secondary school, the Lochside Leisure Centre and Forfar Swimming Pool.

The swimming pool and leisure centre closed up shop over a week ago; anyone wishing to hire equipment for the pitch and putt and the crazy golf at the lochside will now hire equipment via ANGUSalive’s Forfar Loch Ranger Service.

The sports facilities at the new campus will open to the public on Monday (February 20).

Local residents have been quick to snap up tickets for tours of the sports and leisure facilities at the campus - for more information visit the ANGUSalive website.

For those wishing to take one final walk down memory lane, staff at Forfar Academy are opening the doors to the public one last time on Sunday (February 19), which will coincide with the open weekend organised by ANGUSalive.

An open afternoon will run from 1.30 to 4pm. Some staff and pupils will assist with tours, no booking required.

Anyone interested should report at the reception at Taylor Street on the day.